Child Care Council Inc. recently hired Milegnizeth Jauridez and Johanna Valdivia in the administrative services department, and promoted Holly Savage to a legally exempt enrollment specialist. All live in Rochester.
Jauridez joined the Council as an administrative assistant. She previously worked for a local school as an administrative assistant and data coordinator. Valdivia is the Council’s main receptionist. She previously worked at area companies as a receptionist and customer satisfaction specialist.
In her new role, Savage works with Spanish-speaking child care providers and child care programs. She previously worked as a family child care and school-age program inspector at the Council, and was as a substitute teacher in the Victor Central School District.
