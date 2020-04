Visitors driving through Mead Square Park, 39 W. Main St., Victor, can pick up a free care package from local businesses during VictorY Together from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9.

Care packages will consist of coupons, menus, gift cards, business cards, and a flyer listing what businesses have to offer and how to find them.

Victor/Farmington Food Cupboard will set up a pop-up van to collect food donations.