PALMYRA — Two Palmyra men have been charged with obstructing governmental administration after Wayne County sheriff’s deputies investigated a car-train collision on the CSX tracks in the Town of Palmyra.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 4145 Hogback Hill Road to find a dark-colored four-door sedan lying on the railroad tracks, having been struck by a train. The operator of the vehicle told them he got stuck on the tracks and was unable to get the car freed before the eastbound train went through. The driver was not inside the vehicle when it was struck.

While deputies were conducting the investigation, Lucas Devito, 19, was told multiple times to leave the scene, but he refused and was placed under arrest, according to deputies. Zachary Devito, 20, also was arrested when he tried to prevent deputies from arresting Lucas, deputies said.

Both were released on appearance tickets and are to appear June 23 in Palmyra Town Court.