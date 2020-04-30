Clyde-Savannah Central School District recently welcomed Susan Gray, of Newark, as assistant superintendent for business and operations.

She comes to Clyde-Savannah with experience as a school business official and takes over for Mary Beth Uetz, who retired at the beginning of April.

“Great educational opportunities have always been a priority for me as a parent and as an administrator,” Gray said. “Clyde-Savannah is appealing to me because I enjoy working in small, rural districts. The sense of community and pride in smaller districts make them great places for connections and allow for greater involvement in the educational process of students, as well as community activities.”

Gray has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Medaille College, as well as a master’s degree in educational administration and certificate of advanced study in school district business leadership from the College at Brockport.

Most recently, Gray was the business administrator for Spencer-Van Etten CSD. She previously served as the assistant superintendent for business at Red Creek CSD, director of business and finance at Geneva CSD, fiscal manager at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, and several positions in the business office and middle school pupil support office at Phelps-Clifton Springs CSD.