Amanda Williams, of Newark, received the 2019-20 Susan Sutton Smith Award for academic excellence at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, freshman, sophomores or juniors must hold a minimum 3.9 GPA. Williams majors in professional accounting.

Michael Zerniak II, of Wolcott, was named a scholar athlete for 2019-20 at SUNY Delhi. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA through at least one semester during their competitive athletic season. Zerniak, who studies residential construction, is on the soccer team.