Legislators on Wednesday OK pay increases of 10 to 20% for 2,400 county workers

ROCHESTER — Monroe County workers facing on-the-job danger because of the coronavirus will now get more pay.

The Monroe County Legislature last night passed a plan to give some of them hazard pay.

The news was welcomed by Paul Miller, president of the Rochester Airport Firefighters Association.

"These are people putting themselves at risk all the time,” Miller said. "These people didn't sign up to get sick, or to put themselves in harm’s way."

Miller said the association hadn’t sought or lobbied for the hazard pay but he saw it as fair compensation for workers, particularly service workers or cleanup crews for whom the threat posed by COVID-19 is much more of a danger on the job than that routinely faced by people like him.

"Our job has an inherent danger to it anyway. And, it's one of those things that now, because this is such a unique situation, they're saying ‘OK. We are doing our jobs,’” he said.

At its teleconference meeting Wednesday, legislators unanimously approved plans to give about 2,400 county workers in law enforcement, public works, the airport, and elections hazard pay of an additional 10 to 20 percent.

County Executive Adam Bello said this acknowledges the sacrifices and risk of frontline workers.

When it comes to facilities like the Monroe Community Hospital, officials acknowledge it could also be a matter of keeping those workers.

"Folks there have skills and backgrounds that are very much in demand in the private sector and at other facilities that pay more,” Deputy County Executive Jeff McCann said before the Legislature’s vote.

Money for the hazard pay comes from $129 million in federal coronavirus aid and it’s retroactive to April 4.

Public safety workers, including sheriff’s deputies and the airport firefighters, said they were grateful for the salute and the money, but more concerned with helping the county pull through this crisis.

The enhanced pay is scheduled to continue until Dec. 31 or until the end of the state of emergency, whichever comes first.