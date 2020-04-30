The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized its 6,000-plus adult volunteers during National Volunteer Month in April.

In lieu of its annual recognition dinner events, which were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the council honored its award-winners through social media.

“Our adult volunteers are the lifeblood of Girl Scouts,” said Christina Verratti, director of membership support. “They are out in the community delivering the Girl Scout leadership experience to our girls and that is why it’s so very important to recognize them. They are the ones directly making an impact in girls’ lives. We never can thank them enough for all that they do.”

Cheryl Claeysen, of Marion, received the Ever-Green Award. This award recognizes volunteers who received the Appreciation, Honor, Thanks or Thanks Badge II. Volunteers must provide at least three years of service after receiving the original award.

The Numeral Guard Pin recognizes the total number of years registered as a Girl Scouts member, including girl and adult years. Nicole Hunsberger, of Clyde, and Shannon Moore, of North Rose, were recognized for five years. Katlyn Pickering, of Sodus, and Allison Vanderline, of Williamson, were recognized for 10 years.

Donna Eggleston, of Macedon, received the Rising Star Award, which recognizes a first- or second-year leader who made an immediate impact on Girl Scouts.

The Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin recognizes an adult member for years of active volunteer service at five-year intervals. Walworth residents Sharon Compton and Paula Freeman were honored for 40 years and 10 years, respectively.

