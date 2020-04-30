Local school districts describe their appreciation for people delivering meals to students

School may not be in session, but districts are still keeping their students fed.For Naples Central School District, that means meal deliveries throughout the week for students, created by the food service staff, which started March 18.

According to Deena Kingston, manager of food service for the district, the School Nutrition Program provides breakfast and lunch for approximately 170 students who have signed up for the program, delivering them on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Students typically receive two sets of meals on Monday and Wednesday, to cover Tuesday and Thursday breakfast and lunch.The food is delivered by four school buses that travel to each student’s home each of the three days, Kingston said, with 16 drivers who volunteered to drive in shifts.

“I thought that was pretty impressive,” she said, adding that the district didn’t want to “force anyone to work,” to deliver these meals.

Kingston said the delivery program offered cafeteria staff a way to help students and give to the community.

“I think for all of us, lunch ladies are very attached to the children they serve on a daily basis," Kingston said. "This was one way they think they can help on a daily basis, to make sure those families are taken care of.”

With National School Lunch Hero Day falling on Friday, May 1, Naples Superintendent Matt Frahm believes the day is an appropriate one to honor the dedication of food service and cafeteria staff.

“The closure has been a reminder that not all heroes wear capes. Some wear aprons,” Frahm said in an email to Messenger Post Media.

According to the School Nutrition Association, School Lunch Hero Day was first conceived of in 2013. Initially created by the association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the children’s graphic novel series “Lunch Lady,” the day was designed to show appreciation of cafeteria staff in keeping students fed. “School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day,” a release from the association said.

For Naples, the appreciation so far has taken the form of handwritten signs created by students and their families, to show appreciation for the meals provided by the district. Kingston said many of the comments from families underline a deep sense of gratitude for continuing to feed children.

“I’m hearing a lot of positive feedback,” she said.

While Kingston made it clear that she had not been on any of the school buses making the deliveries yet, there is usually at least one cafeteria worker on each bus who makes the deliveries, and can see the effects of their actions.

“The children are so excited to get these meals, and families are so appreciative,” as well.

The district also helps deliver backpacks with food to students on Fridays, typically to be used for weekend meals. Kingston made clear that those backpacks were part of a Foodlink program, and the district merely helped to deliver them to the 16 families that had signed up for the service.

“We knew they needed it before this (the pandemic) happened,” she said, adding, “We wanted to make sure that the families that signed up were able to receive those meals.”

Naples isn’t the only school district to undertake such a program.

At the Bloomfield Central School District, Superintendent Andy Doell described in an email how breakfast and lunch are served Monday through Friday, with parents allowed to pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Doell also had words of praise for the food service staff, calling them “incredible.”

“They show up everyday with a smile on their faces and are constantly thinking of something special to do for our students when they come to school to pick up meals," Doell said. "They have dressed up, coordinated a crazy hat day and figured out how to put a special treat in everyone’s meal package on Fridays.”

After the district put out a notice to the community about Friday's National School Lunch Hero Day, Doell said, students had been creating posters and letters while their parents have been calling the district to “celebrate these special individuals.”

“I cannot say enough about how wonderful they are!” Doell said.

For Kingston, that feeling is mutual when it came to providing meals to Naples students, especially during this outbreak, which has disrupted a typical school day.

“It’s making me feel good to go out and do something, whatever I can do to help," Kingston said. "I really enjoy it.”