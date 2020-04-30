Each fall, the Landmark Society of Western New York presents awards to projects, people and organizations that contribute to historic preservation in the nine-county area.

The Awards Committee is accepting recommendations for its 2020 Preservation Awards. Suggestions are welcome from Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties.

Last year’s winners include a creekside tavern, sunken garden, mercantile/cafe, prison guard towers and a study of a mid-century modern architect.

The Barber Conable Award goes to a major rehabilitation project completed within the last two years, possibly using the federal investment tax credit program. Old fabric should be maintained and rehabilitated. New construction, if any, should be compatible and of high authentic quality.

The Award of Merit applies to projects similar to those eligible for the Conable Award. It is given for a sympathetic rehabilitation of an architecturally significant building, structure, object or site. Candidacy may be enhanced if the project is historically significant or if it strengthens its neighborhood. The project must have been completed within the past two years.

The Stewardship Award recognizes an individual or organization that proves continued care of and commitment to the preservation of an architecturally and/or historically significant public property over a period of years. Eligible properties include religious, educational, nonprofit, commercial or government buildings, structures, objects or sites.

The Historic Home Award recognizes owners of private residences for their continued care of and commitment to the preservation of an architecturally significant house over a minimum of seven years. Care may include appropriate rehabilitation and/or sympathetic new additions according to need.

The Historic Landscape Award recognizes and encourages the preservation, restoration, rehabilitation and stewardship of historically significant landscapes.

New this year is the Blood, Sweat and Tears Award, which recognizes building owners who engaged in the preservation and restoration of their property through self-education and do-it-yourself work. Work on the building does not have to be complete, but should be mindful of the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation and demonstrate substantial self-performed, long-term care.

The Paul Malo Preservation Advocacy Award was established in honor of the late Syracuse University architect, professor and preservation advocate. It recognizes community activists for their work in the field of historic preservation.

Traditional trades, special citation and special achievement awards provide for projects that do not fit into the listed categories, or recognize outstanding individual or group accomplishments in the field of historic preservation.

Nominations must be sent to chowk@landmarksociety.org by June 1. The Awards Committee will start reviewing submissions at its June meeting. Call 585-537-5959 or visit landmarksociety.org for information.