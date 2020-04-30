Health care services resuming, with telehealth options available

After performing only emergency surgeries and outpatient procedures over the past several weeks, surgeons and specialists at F.F. Thompson Hospital expanded services as of April 28 to include semi-urgent and elective surgeries and outpatient procedures.

Thompson’s primary care practices and urgent care centers have remained open throughout the COVID-19 response, and continue to offer phone and video appointments as well as in-person visits. These now include well-child visits.

The hospital’s two lab draw stations are open. Appointments are being scheduled for routine screenings such as colonoscopies and mammograms, as well as for other services including endoscopies, radiology tests, pain injections and physical therapy.

As the situation evolves, UR Medicine Thompson Health and Ontario County Public Health continue to monitor the number of local COVID-19 patients on a daily basis. The county reviewed and approved Thompson’s plans for resuming services.

“When COVID-19 first appeared in our region, we asked you to stay home and you listened. Thank you,” said Michael Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of Thompson Health. “At this time, we’re fully prepared to safely welcome you back.”

Stapleton noted those with chronic conditions who may have been putting off care since the onset of the pandemic are encouraged not to delay care any further because their conditions could worsen without it.

“As we move toward a new normal and widen the scope of available health care services, I want to underscore that the safety of our patients, residents, associates, medical staff and greater community continues to be our No. 1 priority,” Stapleton said. “Our new normal may end up looking a little different, but the outstanding care you will receive from UR Medicine Thompson Health will be the same as it has ever been.”

According to Stapleton, Thompson follows all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State Department of Health guidelines with regard to personal protective equipment, routinely sterilizing patient care areas and enforcing social distancing/containment measures.

Everyone entering Thompson facilities is required to have their temperature checked and wear a mask. If someone arrives without their own mask, one will be provided to them.

Visit thompsonhealth.com for information about specific services.