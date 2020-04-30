A man was pronounced dead after a gunshot wound and another was treated; Rochester police are trying to determine if the two are connected.

Rochester police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting on Genesee Street.

Police said Nathan Bernard, 32, was shot at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Rochester Police Department responded to Genesee Street for the report of several shots fired. While responding to that call, police said there were reports that a man had been shot.

Officers said they found a man who was unconscious and bleeding from at least one gunshot to the upper body.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Shortly after arrival at the hospital, Bernard was pronounced dead as a result of a gunshot wound.

Another man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle at around the same time. Police said he had at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.

Police said they do not know where the second man was when he was shot and are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

At this time, an active investigation is underway to try and determine a motive and identify a suspect.

Anyone who has any information about this homicide is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 423-9300.