The Brighton Rotary Club, Brighton Rotary Service Foundation, Brighton Kiwanis Club and Brighton Chamber of Commerce recently donated $1,000 each to the Brighton Food Cupboard, a project of Jewish Family Service.

The $4,000 donation will address the increase in need created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is critical to support residents who are struggling and make sure that they can meet the basic need of food,” said Brighton Supervisor William Moehle, president of the Rotary Service Foundation. “As unemployment rates rise and families face an uncertain future due to the pandemic, the Brighton Food Cupboard is here to ensure hunger is one worry off their list.

“Thank you to the members of three of Brighton’s most important organizations — Brighton Rotary Club, Brighton Kiwanis Club and Brighton Chamber of Commerce — for making a special commitment to feeding our community. In times of need, we are fortunate to be able to count on service and business organizations like these to step up and make a real difference for Brighton.”

Kiwanis President Jordan Neuringer said, “We are proud to help the children and families of our community by supporting the work of the Brighton Food Cupboard during this pandemic.”

“We will get through this crisis by working together and supporting each other,” Chamber President Nelson Lopatin said. “I encourage everyone to ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay Healthy.’”