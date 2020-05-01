In this paper on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 on page A8, in an article "Coronavirus Pandemic," by Behrmann she quotes President Trump as "wondering aloud about possibly injecting them (disinfectants) as a treatment for coronavirus." He is asking a question. He is not making a suggestion. He is not recommending that it be done. He is not advising anyone to do this. Again, this is in your own paper on this date.

On the preceding page A5, in the Letters to the Editor section, are letters from two people, one who claimed that Trump advised people to inject or ingest poisons. The sad irony is that this same person just finished discussing folks who "are too stupid to comprehend just how stupid they are."

In the next article on the same topic, the person accused Trump of "doling out unsolicited advice on Lysol and light therapy." Again, in this same paper on this same day is a major article refuting this.

Both of these folks twisted Thump's words and incorrectly changed his albeit somewhat inappropriate question into a damning demand to do a foolish act.

It would be interesting to see the high school test scores for comprehension that these folks received. They can't have been good.

Carl Eldredge

Victor