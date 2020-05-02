The novel coronavirus pandemic moved government to virtual business — and it may be here to stay

CANANDAIGUA — Sean Barry had a problem.

As chief information officer for Ontario County for nine years, Barry was used to sorting through a variety of technical issues and problems for numerous other county departments. But with the novel coronavirus pandemic driving many businesses and governmental operations to a virtual space, Barry had his hands full managing the transition.

And he had to do it quickly.

“The COVID crisis changed everything overnight almost,” Barry said, adding how, unlike private organizations, the county had regular events, such as Board of Supervisors meetings, that had to be available to the public with votes held in person.

“You incidentally think, ‘Oh my gosh, how are we gonna do that?’” Barry said.

Barry added how if the meeting needed to go into executive session, or if one of the supervisors had connectivity problems, that could upend the meeting. That could have ramifications for a variety of county affairs, according to Kristin Mueller, clerk for the county’s Board of Supervisors.

“As not everybody is tech savvy, we didn’t want to miss any meetings,” Mueller said. “And we didn’t have to postpone anything because we didn’t want to delay any projects or work or payments that needed to go out to vendors that had already done their work.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order issued March 7 permitted open meetings to be conducted remotely instead of in-person, and so the county had a way to move forward, although Mueller said county officials were prepared to take their own actions if needed.

“We would’ve had to pass a resolution to amend our orders in order to pull out for it, if the governor hadn’t put it in an executive order,” Mueller said.

Yet for Barry, that still meant finding a system that would work for everyone, while also providing enough flexibility for members of the public and the board.

He turned to Russell Chase.

As vice president of sales for the technology company First Light, Chase had worked with the county as a vendor for many years, providing service and support for Barry’s department. Given the demands of the county, and with First Light as a “Cisco Premier partner,” according to Chase, WebEx seemed to be the best option moving forward.

“We looked at the variety of options, and pretty quickly settled on WebEx as the way to go,” Barry said. “Not only with the fact that it was HIPAA compliant, it had, we thought, better security than some of the other video conferencing tech out there.”

Barry added how the ability to get the program set up quickly was an added bonus, since his department was responsible for moving 250 to 300 employees to remote work in a matter of days.

“We needed something that was going to be robust and wanted some expertise on the back end,” Barry said. “And also having Cisco phones for the county, as at some point we’d like to, WebEx will integrate with the phone system.”

Chase said this wasn’t the first time the company has implemented certain technology on such a large scale.

“We have four gold vertical customers,” Chase said, referring to health care, financial, government and educational institutions as the company’s biggest customers. While Ontario County was one of the larger ones, aside from Monroe County, that wasn’t a deterrent for the company.

“We deal with many customers of a similar size,” Chase said.

Installations for the actual WebEx program were also quite straightforward, with setup taking an hour on the phone while coordinating with the county, Chase said.

“The installation was quick and seamless,” Chase said. “With the assistance of county staff, it took about an hour to set up. The biggest heavy lift here is how to use the service.”

Education and resources had to be provided to the IT staff, to help train multiple other departments on how to use the service.

“Something like software as a service is very simple. There’s no ordering of equipment. It’s just going in, setting it up in a web-based portal, training the employees on how to use the software and getting them acclimated to the servers,” Chase said.

While Barry was worried about how effective it would be as the county Board of Supervisors held its inaugural meeting under the new system on March 26, after installing the program on March 13, it ended up being quite simple.

“I was a little nervous about the first full meeting that we had,” Barry said, but after going through several committee meetings prior, in addition to Mueller getting familiarized with WebEx, “we were off to the races in a matter of days.”

“So it’s gone much smoother than I expected, to be quite honest,” Barry said.

Mueller has noticed an apparent increase in civic engagement, with more viewers entering the WebEx meeting, either through video or by phone.

“I found that more puzzling, because more have gotten onto the board meetings,” than before, Mueller said. “Because it’s easier, because they just have to sit at home to go to the meeting. So that’s a good thing. They’re reaching more people.”

Mueller’s duties haven’t changed too much as board clerk. She and her deputy are still responsible for creating and releasing the agendas, in addition to reading aloud the minutes from the last meeting.

There has been a learning curve change for Mueller, who’s tasked with opening the virtual room for the meeting to take place, as well as monitoring audio feeds on members of the public, “so there’s not a lot of background.”

“We do everything we normally do, we just now make sure that the computer program’s working correctly,” Mueller said.

With Mental Health, the Board of Supervisors, the County Administrator and IT the first four departments to receive the program, it didn’t take long before others started asking Barry for help.

“We weren’t even done yet,” getting it ready for the initial departments, Barry said, “and people were asking, ‘How can we do this?’”

The county has hosted over 700 meetings as of April 20, according to Barry, with 20 departments, as of April 17, that now use WebEx, both for internal and external uses.

But this doesn’t mean there isn’t still an adjustment users are undertaking. According to Brian Young, interim county administrator, the interactions on WebEx can be a bit “awkward.”

“It’s awkward not seeing people in person. It’s awkward to be talking to your computer,” Young said, adding how technical hurdles can also offer additional problems.

“I guess one of the difficulties is sometimes the technology doesn’t work right. I mean, you have various bandwidths where people are, and they have difficulty connecting, making sure that they can’t talk over each other,” Young said. “The board doesn’t have a lot of conflict or anything, but you just have to make sure you take turns when you’re speaking, taking roll call, and voting. You don’t hear all the ayes and the nays, but obviously if there’s nays we would go back and make sure we track the people that voted no on a particular topic. But I don’t believe we’ve had to do it at this point.”

Barry said he expects WebEx and virtual public meetings will be here to stay.

“It wasn’t something that people had a lot of interest in before COVID, but I have no doubt once we return to normal, whatever normal is, that we’re going to continue to do this,” Barry said. “Departments are really finding it much more useful, I think, than we expected.”

