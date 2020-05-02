Family and friends remember her for her kindnesses

SOUTH BRISTOL — When volunteers dreamed about the many things to do at the 88-acre Naples Community Park in its early years — so many ideas and so little money, recalled Chris Abraham — Skippy Raines came through. The big idea was a disc golf course, to expand the park’s recreational uses and draw people from beyond the immediate community. But where would the money come from to do it?

“Then Skippy came along and said, ‘I can fund it,’” recalled Abraham, who is a Naples Community Park volunteer and former park board member. “It was perfect timing.”

Skippy and her family donated the funds to build and install the first nine baskets for the disc golf course.

“It was a great contribution,” Abraham said. The course eventually grew to be a full, 18-basket course and the site of tournaments that raise hundreds of dollars for local charity. The park could never have generated such revenue without her vision and support, Abraham said.

“She knew what this could do for the park and the community,” Abraham said.

Gertrude “Skippy” Raines, known for her spunk, generosity, kindness and many contributions, died April 10, surrounded by family and friends at her home in South Bristol on Canandaigua Lake. She was 93.

A nurse, wife, mother and artist, Skippy loved birding, biking, Canandaigua Lake and most of all, her family and vast circle of friends.

“She was one the warmest people I have ever met,” said Andy Zepp, executive director of the Finger Lakes Land Trust. Skippy and her husband, Donald Raines, who died in 2006, were avid supporters of the land trust and easily made lasting friendships with fellow conservationists like Zepp. On the wall in Zepp’s office is one of Skippy’s paintings that she gave him from one of the many travels she and Don embarked on. Near the south end of Canandaigua Lake is The West River Preserve, dedicated in honor of Don and Skippy Raines whose support helped the land trust establish the 64-acre restoration area for declining bird species.

Skippy’s contributions also encompassed the arts community, nonprofits and humanitarian efforts. She was an enthusiastic promoter of Bristol Valley Theater, Naples Library and Hospeace House, a comfort care home in Naples.

She and Donald, a physician, raised six children. They met during World II, when Skippy was in training at Syracuse University with the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, a federal program to fill the demand for nurses during the war. Skippy became a registered nurse and earned a bachelor’s degree. While her nursing career ended with focus on her family, the qualities she brought to nursing — compassion and dedication to the belief that everyone deserves the very best healthcare, always, no matter their circumstances — remained core to who she was. Outspoken in her beliefs, her actions fit her words.

“When she believed in an issue she knew every aspect of it and she was dogged for getting results,” said Ed Joseph, a founder of Hospeace House that has overcome financial challenges over the years and continues to provide end-of-life care. “Skippy was always on her game.”

She was the one who came up with the name Hospeace House.

“It was an immediate hit,” Joseph recalled. “She also came up with an early fundraiser using her artistic talent, designing note cards. We raised over $400,000 to get Hospeace House open and she was always in the thick of it.”

Joseph said that while they didn't always agree, “we respected each other and worked side by side for several years.”

Skippy was always “expanding, reimaging” to improve the community and the lives of those around her, said Karin Bowersock, artistic director of Bristol Valley Theater. Skippy was a founding member of the BVT board of directors and contributed to the success of BVT’s annual art auction. Bowersock said Skippy’s passion and appreciation for all aspects of theater, from the actors to the technical and design elements, was contagious. She attended rehearsals and preview events as well as opening nights. For a time, she housed company members at her home on the lake. Skippy was a watercolor artist and her paintings appeared in BVT auction fundraisers. Her paintings celebrated scenes from around the Finger Lakes region — old barns, vineyards, the hills and lakes. She also painted scenes from her world travels with Donald, who practiced medicine in the Rochester area as well as abroad for a program that became known as Doctors Without Borders.

Bowersock said Skippy captured the essence of people and places with her artwork.

“She was inspirational,” Bowersock said.

Her passion for theater was unmatchable, said Joan Luther, president of the BVT Board of Directors.

“Skippy had so many great qualities,” Luther said. “She loved her family and was always happy to share them with me. I so enjoyed her art work and I will certainly miss her political perspective.”

Retired Naples Library Director Blanche Warner appreciated Skippy’s generosity, recalling the cards Skippy had made from many of her paintings that were sold to benefit the library. Skippy taught art classes at the library, where her paintings were the subject of an exhibit.

“I was fortunate to have known her and to have heard her stories of her many adventures,” Warner said.

Naples artist Kit Corti recalled how Skippy inspired the Naples Art Network and hosted potluck gatherings. ”She was gracious, opening her home to us and always welcoming new people,” Corti said.

Skippy was what lawyers call “sui generis” — unique, said friend Leanna Landsmann.

“Her spunk and curiosity were legendary,” Landsmann said. “As were her energies as an artist and storyteller. ‘Did you know that . . . ‘ was her conversation starter, about some topic she would be musing about. She delighted in the smallest things — a sapling maple that Kevin Stephens might have unearthed and replanted in her garden. She deeply appreciated kindnesses.”

Neighbor Dan Bills looked for days and found her beloved cat — missing for nearly a week.

“Skippy was grateful until the end of her life,” Lansdmann said. “Every summer we made garlic salt in industrial quantities to send to family and friends. I think it was Don’s grandmother’s recipe. She grew the garlic and we had to peel all 200 cloves by hand. Only iodized salt could be used. None of that fancy sea salt stuff. It was an afternoon long project and it always began with, ‘Did I tell you the news about my grandchildren?’ In her later years, she relished having a loving family who honored her independence while never being far from reach.”

On a personal note

I was lucky enough to have Skippy ask me a few years ago to sit down with her on a regular basis to document her life stories. The pleasure was all mine. Here’s a small sampling from pages of notes.

Born Dec. 21, 1926, Skippy grew up in Brooklyn where her teenage years were colored by World War II. She recalled the Victory Garden at their home in the Flatbush neighborhood, where her duties watering the vegetable garden grew into a lifelong love of plants, birds and promoting conservation. Her father, John Reinhardt, ran the Brooklyn Central YMCA along with directing summer camps where Skippy spent summers in nature and making friends from all over. She attributed much of her success in school to her mother, Muriel Reinhardt, who had no more than a high school education but helped Skippy with Latin, math and overcoming obstacles Skippy later learned were due to dyslexia.

In her senior year of high school, with plans to go on and study art, Skippy’s father helped her land a job as a shop girl for Dorothy Draper — who in 1923 established the first interior design company in the United States. Skippy recalled one day at work overhearing her boss damning the war on account that he couldn’t get fabric. Soon after Skippy learned one of her classmates had been killed in the war and it weighed heavily on her.

“I said to my father, 'I am not going into art. I am going to be a nurse.' Just like that,” she recalled of that turning point in her life.

Selected to participate in the Cadet Nurse Corps, a program set up by the federal government to support the troops, Skippy boarded a train for Syracuse where she was assigned living quarters on the Syracuse University campus with four other cadets.

“I didn’t know a living soul. I dropped my things, walked outside and cried,” she recalled of her arrival on campus. “Then I came back to face it.”