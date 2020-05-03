Police responded to shots fired and motorcyclist fled the scene

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

The Rochester Police Department says they responded around 4 a.m. to Parsells Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, a man fled the scene on a motorcycle. The motorcycle got on the inner loop traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle near the Joseph Avenue exit. The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was injured but is expected to be ok.

The shots fired on Parsells Avenue and the crash is under investigation.