The county added three new cases on May 1.

As of May 1, Ontario County Public Health reported 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Ontario County Public Health updates its numbers Monday through Friday.

On Friday, 3 new cases were reported in the county.

Quarantined: 59

Hospitalized: 9

Recovered: 56

Tested negative: 1,672

Deaths: 9

For updates and map, visit https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health