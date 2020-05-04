The following births occurred in April 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Dundee: Courtney Burd and Nickolas Jayne, a girl, Addylan Elaine Jayne, April 19, 7 pounds, 8.6 ounces.

Geneva: Idaliz Lopez and Pedro Morales, a girl, Dalieniz Zoet Morales Lopez, April 2, 5 pounds, 8.4 ounces; Ana and Miguel Castro, a boy, Michael Alexis Castro, April 2, 7 pounds, 10.6 ounces; Zytiah Moore and Ty’lik Hill, a girl, Ty’liyah Melody Hill, April 14, 7 pounds, 2.8 ounces; Kaytlyn Hudson and Samuel Maisonet-Ramos, a boy, Erick Samuel Maisonet, April 15, 6 pounds, 2.4 ounces; Jennifer Barnard and David Taylor, a boy, Joshua Arnez-Jay Taylor, April 19, 9 pounds, 2.4 ounces; Kaycie McHale and Steven Japp, a boy, Garett Lawrence Japp, April 26, 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces; and Natasha Worley and Robert Pratt, a girl, Gracey Capri Pratt, April 30, 4 pounds, 5 ounces.

Lyons: Mary Celestin, a girl, Indyia Aniese Celestin, April 5, 8 pounds, 9.6 ounces; Elizabeth Alamo and Alan Learned, a boy, Kolsen Alexander Learned, April 9, 8 pounds, 7 ounces; Santasia Cummings and Dylan Felix, a girl, Vylette Pearl Felix, April 17, 5 pounds, 9 ounces; and Courtney Adams and Jeffrey Quigley, a boy, Kolton James-Thomas Quigley, April 30, 7 pounds, 3.9 ounces.

Macedon: Cassidy and Cody Smith, a girl, Chloe Jayla Smith, April 13, 6 pounds, 14.6 ounces; and Shelbi Monpere and Zachary Lindsay, a boy, Grantley William Monpere Lindsay, April 14, 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Montour Falls: Hilary Cleary and Steven Piccirilli, a boy, Sylvester Robert Joseph Piccirilli, April 8, 10 pounds, 2.3 ounces.

Newark: Lorainne DeJesus, a boy, Xavier Antonio DeJesus, April 7, 7 pounds, 12.9 ounces; Jessica and Timothy Faro, a boy, Austin Jon Faro, April 14, 7 pounds, 7 ounces; Casey Raplee and Kellen Foster, a boy, Ny’Vheer Annell Foster, April 17, 8 pounds, 9 ounces; Ashley Bragg and Kyle VerStraete, a boy, Kamden Michael VerStraete, April 24, 8 pounds, 8 ounces; and Victoria and Gregory Gray, a boy, German Joseph Rodriguez Gray, April 26, 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

North Rose: Taylor and Kenneth Martin, a boy, Owen Jon Martin, April 1, 9 pounds, 1 ounce.

Ovid: Heather Irvin and William Leonard Jr., a girl, Milicent Denise Leonard, April 15, 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Palmyra: Annya Yeh, a girl, Lavonah Chanel Durham, April 17, 9 pounds, 3 ounces.

Port Byron: Stacey Caves and David Ware, a girl, Raeann Jane Ware, April 4, 8 pounds, 1.9 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Amanda Wade and Anthony VanCleef, a boy, Blake Donald VanCleef, April 20, 7 pounds, 5 ounces; and Tiffany Carter and Steven Foulkrod, a girl, Arabella Marie Foulkrod, April 30, 6 pounds, 14.9 ounces.

Sodus: Ashley Butler and David Scharett, a boy, Damien Lamont Scharett, April 19, 6 pounds, 10.5 ounces.

Sterling: Rachel Rice, a girl, Charlotte Rosemary Rice, April 16, 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

Waterloo: Mary and Cody Jensen, a boy, Timothy Mark Jensen, April 7, 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Wolcott: Jeana and Craig Rose, a boy, Ethan Alan Rose, April 16, 8 pounds, 3.7 ounces; and Caylin VanWuyckhuyse and Jamie Martin Jr., a girl, Emma Leigh Martin, April 24, 7 pounds, 9.4 ounces.