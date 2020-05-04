An area wide cool down starts Monday and snow showers— yes, snow — is in the forecast for later in the week

Sunday was a day to remember, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching 74 degrees for the high.

Hold on to that morning as the week progresses because you’re going to need it.

The passing of a cold front in the early morning hours Monday will produce some showers. Behind the front, cooler temperatures can be expected with drier conditions. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 50s.

Most of the week will stay dry.

On Wednesday, the southern part of the Finger Lakes area will see showers, but the Rochester area will be looking dry.

Cool temperatures are forecast for the weekend, with a few snow showers possible Friday, Saturday, and yes, for Mother's Day on Sunday.

A freeze watch is in place for Tuesday morning as temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.