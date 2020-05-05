State troopers and Rochester police officers work to curb rogue motorcyclists.

ROCHESTER — Rochester police officers and state troopers are investigating rogue motorcyclists after they could be seen weaving in and out of traffic over the weekend.

Police said this is not an uncommon sight, especially as the weather gets warmer, but they said they are working to put a stop to it.

A video posted on social media Sunday shows a group of bikers on University Avenue in Rochester. State police said they were traveling at a high rate of speed and endangering themselves, the police and others on the road.

One driver in the video is seen driving toward oncoming traffic. Troopers tried to intervene to stop the drivers.

In a statement, Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said, “This is an extremely dangerous activity, and we will use all available resources to stop it in a way that does not create a response that has the potential to worsen the situation.”

Rochester police said they have been coordinating their efforts with state police in a multi-jurisdictional operational task force and that four motorcycles have been confiscated.

Trooper Mark O’Donnell said nobody was injured over the weekend but said law enforcement is working hard to put an end to it.

“They were driving in a complete, reckless manner and potentially causing injury to themselves and others that were minding their own business driving down the roadways,” O’Donnell said. “We would like to locate these individuals and we do have some intelligence on them and we will locate them. It's just a matter of time and I’d like to encourage them not to continue this type of behavior. The fines, the violations, misdemeanors and felonies that were committed this weekend on those motorcycles and four-wheelers — you know you're looking at some serious penalties with those.”

Rochester police said while officers do have a pursuit policy, it's reserved for the most egregious situations.