In an effort to assist people struggling to cope amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Psychological Association released advice for processing news related to the outbreak in by March. On their website, the organization recommended keeping things in perspective, staying connected and seeking additional help as needed.

“Individuals who feel an overwhelming nervousness, a lingering sadness, or other prolonged reactions that adversely affect their job performance or interpersonal relationships should consult with a trained and experienced mental health professional,” according to the association’s guidelines.

“These professionals work with individuals to help them find constructive ways to manage adversity.”

Yet with social distancing protocols in place statewide following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York State on PAUSE executive order on Sunday, March 22, face-to-face visits with mental health experts is no longer viable.

As a result, many clinicians have needed to come up with digital workarounds to meet patient needs, according to Diane Johnston, director of Mental Health with Ontario County.

Referring to information available on the department’s website, Johnston said all appointments being made were now done over the phone as of March 16, although they had started the process on Friday, March 13 by contacting all individuals with upcoming appointments, adding that additional changes were also implemented as of this week.

“We’re also doing telehealth, so we’ve actually gotten most of the clinicians and psychiatrists, not everybody, up on a HIPAA-compliant Cisco WebEx platform. So they’re actually able to do the full telehealth model, which I think is much more helpful for the client and the clinician to be able to have, basically, a safe session, but that’s virtual.”

“We’re also making some other exceptions based on the individual situation,” she added, stating that it depended on the individual needs of a patient, most often related to getting refills of specific medications or intramuscular injections.

Johnston also credited the department’s IT staff for assisting in the rapid transition to a virtual workspace for clinicians, with minimal turnaround time.

“I guess it’s been two weeks now, but our IT department has been fantastic, and really done a wonderful job getting folks up so they can actually do this,” crediting them for accessing a program that was HIPAA compliant while also providing the face-to-face experience, “which is important to us, as mental health professionals.”

According to Jeff Young, therapist and owner of the Victor Counseling Practice, one factor which has been helpful for all practitioners was a change in the HIPAA, or Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

“The HIPAA regulations have been waived for right now,” Young said, adding how, “we assume we’ll go back to HIPAA compliance after this is all over.”

With over 10 clinicians working at the practice with their own private practice, Young noted how easy the transition to a completely virtual workspace was for many, due in part to help from a former practitioner.

“Two weeks ago, we had a retraining for our staff with telehealth,” Young said, adding how a practitioner who used to operate out of his office returned “to do the training for us.”

“We paid her and that helped all of us to help the transition,” he said, adding that the next steps were to “let the customers and clients know we were open to some general business.”

“We had to do some advertising, which was a bit of a financial loss. Everyone’s absorbing the loss in business. We also had to cut our employees to 50%,” although he’s hoping to bring all staffers back up to full time through the federal CARES Act, passed on March 26 by Congress to offer economic relief to businesses and individuals impacted by the spread of the coronavirus.

As for how patients have adapted to the technological changes, Young found it’s been far easier for younger patients to adapt. Describing them as more adept “technologically” at transitioning to the new system, which uses Skype or SimplePractice, another video conference program, Young described both as useful for patients and practitioners.

“Telehealth has been better than we thought,” he said, adding how the SimplePractice was one of the easier software packages to use, calling it an “easy switch for most of us because it already existed in our filing software.”

As for what Young and his staff has seen among patients, it has mostly come down to processing world events and the disruption in day-to-day lifestyles.

“I would say the anxiety induced by the COVID has increased with people, as well as trauma. Especially with the people who have to work in hospitals, and work with people who have COVID. There’s definitely an anxiety and a trauma, going back every day.”

“The young kids, I don’t think, see the impact as much. But the people who are impacted financially, the older crowd,” seem to be experiencing greater anxiety, Young said, adding how he has noticed rising tension at the home and in relationships among patients.

“The tension in the home is definitely rising, and people are talking more about how to manage that.”