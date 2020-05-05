Ontario County Public Health celebrates National Nurses Week. National Nurses Week begins each year May 6 and ends May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. The theme for National Nurses Week in 2020 is compassion, expertise and trust.

The World Health Organization named 2020 as the Year of the Nurse, not yet knowing that nurses would be on the front line of a world pandemic. 2020 was chosen as the Year of the Nurse because it’s the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Just like Florence Nightingale, nurses with their livesaving skill and compassion have risen to our challenging times with courage, dedication and bravery.

Compassion and expertise are demonstrated by nurses every day, whether their work setting is in the hospital, health care provider office, school or college, a work site, correctional facility, or community health setting. Nurses are independent, and they are trusted leaders in their field and in our community. Health care is ever-changing and nurses never stop learning. Nurses handle these changing times with grace and dignity.

As the front line of a world health crisis, nursing professionals need our support now more than ever. Their skill, sacrifice, commitment and unwavering bravery during the coronavirus pandemic make a lifesaving difference every day. We ask that you take a moment and thank that special nurse in your life and help us celebrate nurses across Ontario County. Please join Ontario County Public Health and help us celebrate our courageous nurses.

Mary Beer serves as director of Ontario County Public Health.