The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration recently awarded a $36.3 million grant to the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

RGRTA will use the grant funds to support the continued operation of bus and paratransit service throughout Rochester and its surrounding counties during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said.

FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said, “We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19. These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

FTA issued a safety advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance. CARES Act funding can be used to cover these costs.