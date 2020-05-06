Police are continuing an investigation of the incident, which was reported early Wednesday morning.

Three people were rushed to the hospital after a triple shooting on Lyell Avenue, near Hague Street in Rochester.

City police responded to reports of multiple people shot just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers said they located two men, ages 18 and 19, and a 21-year-old woman outside of the Lyell Avenue address suffering from gunshot wounds.

All of the victims had gunshot wounds to their lower bodies. They were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.