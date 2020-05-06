The village of Newark’s 14th annual Community Pride Day cleanup is set for May 23 with the theme “Color Our Community with Pride.”

Workers will help beautify the community by planting flowers, pulling weeds and cleaning up litter. Volunteers will receive their assignments in the parking lot on the south side of T. Spencer Knight Park, east of Pontillo’s in the municipal parking lot on state Route 31.

The village cleanup and flower planting will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Work crews will clean canal banks, parks, trails, the area around old locks 58 and 59, parking lots, village streets, and wherever debris removal is necessary. Volunteers will plant flowers in designated areas.

Community Pride Day will include a villagewide floral planting effort. Residents, schools and village businesses are encouraged to help make the village sparkle by cleaning up trash and planting colorful flowers this spring.

In support of the effort to help beautify the community, four retail businesses are offering discounts for village residents.

HEP Sales/North Main Lumber/Builder’s Bargain Outlet: 10% off any exterior product purchased from HEP Builder’s Bargain Outlet on May 15-June 15.

Plassche Lumber: 20% off all house paint and painting accessories on May 18-31.

Q’s Landscape Enterprise Inc.: free pickup and delivery on any new purchase or repair, and a free six-pack of 2.6 fluid ounce synthetic 50:1 mixture with purchase of any Stihl gas-powered equipment on May 18-June 3.

Secor Hardware and Home Center: paint, lawn, garden and plant specials.

Two $200 prizes will go to the most colorful Newark business exterior and residential front yard. Entries must be received by 1 p.m. on May 20, as judging will take place on May 26. Call (315) 331-4770, ext. 108 for information.