The first is Monday at Zion Fellowship in Canandaigua; the second is at Geneva Enterprise Development Center.

The next community-wide drive-thru with boxes of food for Ontario County residents only is planned for noon to 3 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Zion Fellowship, 5188 Bristol Road.

A partnership of Canandaigua Churches in Action, the city of Geneva, Ontario County and Foodlink, the food distribution is intended to supply households with a box of shelf stable food during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Preregistration is required and can be done by calling 585-396-4596.

A distribution event is also planned for 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Geneva Enterprise Development Center, 122 N. Genesee St., Geneva. Call 585-396-4522 to register.

When registering, leave your name, number and email address, if you have one. Clients must stay in cars and put a piece of paper with first name and last name of registration and confirmation number in the window facing out for staff to see. Confirmation number can be found in email or voice mail following registration.

This will be a no-touch distribution and proper social distancing must be maintained at all times.