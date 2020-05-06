As many of you know, the governor has extended the PAUSE to May 15. As of April 29, Wayne County is reporting over 69 cases of COVID-19 and one death, so please use care. Your town government is working and also planning on how to safely return to the Town Hall projected for May 18, within the governor’s guidelines for reopening to ensure everyone’s safety.

Walworth entered 2020 with a sound budget. As the year progressed, the COVID-19 storm washed up on our shores, leaving damage in its wake. You may not realize that our town budget consists of revenue from services provided, property owners, state aid, sales tax and mortgage tax dollars. Several of these revenue streams have been and will continue to be reduced by the COVID-19 state of emergency. I have asked all town departments to provide details on areas in which we can cut spending to reflect the decreases in our revenue streams, and have implemented a policy of no spending taking place other than where absolutely necessary. We will weather this storm together, and I am leading our team to make sure the town remains financially sound while providing needed services to our residents.

Town employees continue to work in new and creative ways while staying safe. If you need to reach us, please email or call. Always leave a message and we will call/email you back. You will find our contact information on the town website. We are here to serve you and will continue to do so however we can.

The town parks are open, though all playground equipment, basketball and tennis courts, lodge, and pavilions are closed. The trails are open and walking in the park is OK with proper social distancing. The recreation program is starting to offer some virtual programming; please see our website for details. Our popular farmer’s market is planned to open June 23.

We continue to ask that you please not flush masks, gloves or kitty litter as these all damage our sewer system. We thank you for your assistance with keeping our system clean.

The Meals on Wheels program is still running and many new volunteers have stepped up to help serve our seniors that depend upon this service. Thank you to everyone involved for all you do. A special thanks to Mac’s Pizza Shack for allowing the program to use its closed dining area as a volunteer pick up location.

If you haven’t already, please make sure you complete your 2020 Census information, as aid from the federal and state governments is based on these numbers.

April 11, 2023, will be the 200th anniversary of the establishment of Wayne County, New York. We are working to form a town committee to help plan activities to celebrate and educate folks in our town. If you are interested in getting involved with the committee, please contact me.

Please keep our first-responders and medical providers in your prayers. We all value the services they provide to our community. We are blessed to have them!

We are all in the COVID-19 emergency together, and I am always available to help, to answer questions or hear your concerns. Please feel free to call me at (315) 986-1400, ext. 1.

Susie Jacobs serves as supervisor of the town of Walworth.