Allen Hopkins is a central figure in the Rochester area folk-music community — and if not for the pandemic and pause, he'd be on a customarily packed performance schedule

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

Normally, folk musician Allen Hopkins would have a full plate around now, with spring and summer festivals and special events, along with his usual packed slate of shows for seniors, instrumental music classes, and the two acoustic concert series he helps run in Clifton Springs and Rochester. In a given year, Hopkins has some 200 dates filled in on his spreadsheet.

This year — the 50th since the Canadice native first took a stage for a professional gig, with his brother and a friend in a Rochester bluegrass combo in 1970 — that spreadsheet has all but emptied out due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated shutdown of gatherings. No Ukulele Sing-Along last weekend at the Rochester Public Library. No harmonica classes at the Hochstein School. No Sulphur Springs Festival next month in Clifton Springs. No New England Folk Festival, where he’s been a regular for nearly 25 years. No Tunes by the Tracks concerts at Clifton Springs Library or Rochester Folkus shows at Rochester’s Downtown Cabaret Theatre. Pretty much nothing until July, and even that’s tentative.

It’s sad, but the multi-instrumentalist (guitar, banjo, mandolin, Appalachian dulcimer, autoharp and many more) is looking to the future, one where people gather together to harmonize and swap songs and enjoy music in community. Which is what, he says, folk music is all about.

“The thing I love the most about folk music is getting people singing on a good song with a good chorus,” Hopkins said by phone from his Rochester home May 5. “I think I got that from going to Pete Seeger concerts when I was in college.” Seeger would get everyone singing — “this great chorus of people.”

“My opinion of folk music is, it’s sharing,” Hopkins said. “I think there should be as little distance as possible between the performer and the audience. I think it should be a shared experience. … My feeling is, I’d rather have a bunch of people swapping songs and singing choruses, and everyone getting in the game.

“Folk music is music that people make for themselves, basically. A folk performer is just someone who’s a member of the community who just spent a little more time and is a little more interested in learning the music.”

That’s how Hopkins fell in love with the music, anyway, and realized it would be a lifetime interest and avocation — one that, since his retirement from the City of Rochester some 20 years ago, has been a full-time pursuit. The 1961 Honeoye graduate went off to Harvard, bought his first banjo and was soon absorbed in the Cambridge folk scene, spending many an hour in the legendary Club 47. Back home he’d already been into the “Folk Revival” pop of the day — people like the Highwaymen, The Brothers Four, The Kingston Trio of “Tom Dooley” fame — and in Massachusetts he would spend a dollar at the 47 and get to hear the likes of Doc Watson, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, the Osborne Brothers and Judy Collins, while sometimes seated just a few feet from the stage. Once, he even hung out by the Charles riverbank with some Minnesota kid named Dylan, playing his banjo. By the time he graduated in 1965, Hopkins knew folk music would be a life pursuit.

After graduation came a stint in the service, mostly at Fort Carson near Colorado Springs — when weekend passes would find him taking treks to the Denver Folklore Center, where he made friends with like-minded folks and played his first open-mic stint, performing “Victory Rag” on his autoharp. Returning home in 1967 after his discharge, he moved to Rochester and got a job with the city government, mostly in administrative work with the police department — and, on his off hours, he absorbed as much of the Rochester music scene that he could, hanging out at the old El Echo on St. Paul Street, playing guitar and banjo at parties, enjoying the music of locals like Bat McGrath and Don Potter and, and, eventually, starting the Flower City Ramblers bluegrass band with his brother John and a friend Bob Olyslager, which played festivals, libraries, a monthly gig at the old Park Avenue Coffeehouse and assorted special events. He traces his 50-year musical-performance career back to his first gigs with the Ramblers.

“We played for about six years — we never made any money, but we had a great time,” Hopkins recalled. “After the band broke up in ‘76, I just kept going.”

During that time, Hopkins made a mark on the local folk scene by joining with others in the folk community in 1971 to start the Golden Link Folk Singing Society, still growing strong and nearing its own golden anniversary next year. Golden Link runs workshops, has a "sing-around" each Tuesday at 12 Corners Presbyterian Church in Brighton (that's still going on Zoom, Hopkins reports), hosts concerts (mostly at the Rochester Christian Reformed Church in Penfield these days) and presents the annual autumn Turtle Hill Folk Festival at Rotary Sunshine Campus in Rush. Performers who’ve played in Golden Link seasons or at Turthle Hill include, to name just a handful, Peggy Seeger, Cheryl Wheeler, John Sebastian, Peter Yarrow and Judy Collins, as well as local lights like Maria Gillard and the late Bat McGrath. Hopkins was Golden Link president for about six years and served on the board for about half of its existence, though he’s stepped back from administration in recent years.

Over the next decades, new partnerships and opportunities abounded.

There’s Flint Hill Folk, a band Hopkins and others formed to perform period music at the Genesee Country Village and run its annual Fiddlers’ Fair.

There was the ten-year stint in the blues band Bluesgrass in the 1970s and 80s with fellow multi-instrumentalist Nancy Lee Park. There’s his Celtic bands — first Thistledown and now Innisfree. There’s his longtime musical partnership with songwriter-musician Bonnie Abrams, which evolved into a trio with Glenna Chance, “Love and Knishes,” presenting music from the Jewish tradition.

There was a longtime DJ stint on WGMC. There’s the music-teaching gigs at Hochstein, Brighton Recreation and more, teaching ukulele, harmonica, mandolin and whatever else he can. There’s yearly treks to Canandaigua for Homestead Days at Granger Homestead, playing 19th century music in period costume.

There have been his frequent performances for seniors in recent years, at group homes, senior centers and the like — Unity St. Mary's Campus, Brentlan Woods, Episcopal Church Home, Canandaigua's Clark Manor House and more — and library programs.

There are the local concert series: Tunes by the Tracks at Clifton Springs Library, which he organizes along with local musicians and founders Jim Clare and Cathy McGrath; and the Rochester Folkus series, housed in the Downtown Cabaret Theatre off Main Street in Rochester, co-helmed with Bill Destler and Rebecca Johnson

“We’ve been able to give people a chance to play on Wednesday night in a library in Clifton Springs — it’s hardly Carnegie Hall. But they’re glad to do it, and we’re glad to have them,” Hopkins said of Tunes by the Tracks, named by Clare since the library on Railroad Avenue was built as a rail passenger depot.

And, along the way, some special moments, like opening for David Bromberg (“someone I’d been listening to for 30 years”) and for Doc Watson, who he saw back in those college days. “Some of the things that I really remember most are chances I’ve had to open or share the stage with very talented musicians for whom I’ve always looked up to,” he said.

Also important to him is the relationships built with audiences over the years. “One of the things that gratifies me is, I’m often invited back,” he said. There are events he’s played for more than 15 years, like the Perry Farmers Market or a Halloween event in Penfield. “I take that as a compliment,” he said. “It’s always nice to be asked to perform — even better is being asked back.”

For now — like so many others — Hopkins is on a break he never wanted. But he’s appreciative that, as a civil service retiree, he doesn’t depend on playing out for his livelihood, also like so many others; “it’s an avocation and a lifelong pursuit.” And he’s looking forward to, someday, stepping out again with one of his coterie of instruments and making those connections with the audiences once again.

“As long as I can do it,” he said, “I can do it.”

A virtual encore for 'The King's Legacy'

Couldn't make it last year to "The King's Legacy" at Bristol Valley Theatre? No worries. While it's not quite the same as being there for the live production, "BVT at Home" will present a free encore production of last summer's world-premiere musical at the Naples theater about the intrigue in the court of Henry VIII and his six wives.

Starting May 16 at 7 p.m., "The King's Legacy" can be viewed for free at https://youtu.be/vrHhj3YGI7A. The link will be active for one month.

Playwrights Play Readings moves online

In preparation for its upcoming virtual production of Playwrights Play Readings, Geneva Theatre Guild held Zoom casting auditions for parts in 19 plays, auditioning over 70 people from across the country.

Among the actors cast to take part in the productions, to be presented live on the guild's Facebook page on Wednesdays at 7:10 p.m., are four Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) members, by special permission: Donnell Adler, Katherine Alt Keener, Renata Hinrichs and Jackie Maruschak. According to a release from the guild, "Contracts were signed and since the event is to benefit the Geneva Theatre Guild and one of their longtime Board Members Larry Ann Evans, who is battling a rare form of cancer, the professional actors were given permission to perform with the community theatre group."

The nine directors discussed the event and the play readings they're directing live May 6 on the guild's Facebook page, where the productions will start next Wednesday, May 13, and continue each week. Each video will be left up one week for viewing, for those who were unable to tune in on a particular Wednesday. A complete cast list, and more information, is at genevatheatreguild.org/playwrights2020.