One firefighter suffered second-degree burns to his knee and face while the other suffered an injury to his eye, according to Deputy Fire Chief David Kaltenbach.

Both firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment.

Crews said the Rochester Fire Department responded to the house fire at around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, crews found heavy fire at a house on Lorenzo Street, and the neighboring house's exterior was starting to burn.

One occupant managed to escape the house and, because of a communication issue, gave the firefighters erroneous information that prompted an aggressive search of the structure, according to crews.

Crews confirmed, however, there were no more occupants in the house.

The house sustained extensive damage and will most likely be razed.