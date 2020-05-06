The annual Day of Caring is postponed indefinitely, while a schedule of week long tips and information is set to promote community wellness

Ontario County announced that Monday, May 11, through Friday, May 15, will be United Way Week of Caring. Since the local United Way had to postpone its annual Day of Caring due to the pandemic, the Week of Caring was set to promote wellness.

MONDAY, MAY 11

THANK THE FRONTLINE

Show your gratitude to medical staff, first responders, law enforcement and essential workers by writing letters, sending messages, posting videos, hanging signs and other ways of giving thanks.

TUESDAY, MAY 12

PROMOTE MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Call or message people who may need your kindness. Share messages of wellness. Need help? Call 2-1-1 for resources.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

NOURISH YOUR NEIGHBOR FOOD DRIVE

Donations are being accepted for sorting and redistribution to local food pantries between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Two locations available.

— Zion Fellowship (under carport)

5188 Bristol Road, Canandaigua

— Boys and Girls Club

160 Carter Road, Geneva

For healthy food options visit the Nourish Your Neighbor website here.

THURSDAY, MAY 14

COMPLETE THE CENSUS

Complete the Census 2020 now to help ensure critical resources, services and representation for our region. You can complete your questionnaire online, by phone at (844) 330-2020, or by mail.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

PLAN A WEEKEND ACTIVITY

Check out the website for Visit Finger Lakes here and see all the things to do and plan a fun weekend! Resources include: Social-Distancing Activities, FLX Virtual Adventures, FLX To-Go (support local businesses) and MORE!

ALL WEEK

SHARE!

Share your good deeds and those of others on social media using #UWWeekofCaring. Be a role model and inspire other acts of kindness.