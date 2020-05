Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Emily Aman, of Macedon, and Marissa Holloway, of Sodus, each received a 2020 President’s Civic Engagement Award at Nazareth College. The awards recognize students, faculty and staff for leading a civically engaged life, working for social justice and inspiring others to become caring, active and informed members of society.