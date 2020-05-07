Counties seek more testing capacity, federal resources as the state's regions look to reopening

New York's regions will reopen in a post coronavirus environment with a slow, steady and methodical approach, with a keen eye on infection and hospitalization rates.

That was the message from some county executives Wednesday as they contemplate how to implement Gov. Andrew Cuomo's seven-step process needed to allow non-essential businesses to reopen after May 15.

"We have to go about this in a manner that protects everyone," said Mark Poloncarz, Erie County executive.

While plans for an economic restart come into focus, municipal budget issues become more opaque.

Depending on size, counties across the state could be staring at anywhere from several million to more than $200 million deficit with the collapse of key revenues sectors — sales tax, hotel taxes, mortgage recording fees, casino proceeds.

Tompkins County is furloughing 96 employees because of a multi-million dollar revenue shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

County executives are joining a chorus, that includes Cuomo, in lobbying for direct federal aid to states and localities with another wave of stimulus money to insulate taxpayers from having to shoulder the burden from virus related costs, and avoid massive layoffs of public sector workers.

"It's very difficult to talk reopening without federal resources," Poloncarz said.

County executives across the state have been involved in discussions about how to exit the virus-related shutdown that has gripped New York and the nation since mid-March, shutting daily commerce and leaving large swaths of the public jobless.

While other parts of the nation begin the slow process of resuming every day life, New York remains in pause.

Even as protesters gathered nearby Poloncarz's office demanding reopening be fast-tracked, the Democratic county executive said he may not consider about starting the phased restart until June 1.

Other regions where infection and hospitalization rates are lower, such as the Southern Tier and the North Country, could begin the process after May 15

Poloncarz and Mark Molinaro,, Dutchess County executive, were brought together Wednesday morning by the state Association of Counties for a virtual press briefing on the challenges facing localities as officials try to develop a strategy to resume everyday activities.

When the first phase begins, "the door is only slowly going to inch open," Molinaro, a Republican who ran against Cuomo for governor in 2018, said.

Both county executives put a damper on any hope for a resumption of regular daily life by the summer.

"I don't think we're going to see youth sports leagues all summer," Poloncarz said.

Molinaro was no less pessimistic.

"In reality, certain mass destinations are not going to function," Molinaro said.

Regions across the state are attempting to fulfill the seven criteria necessary to meet the state's benchmarks.

The two most daunting are requirements for infection tracers and testing. In time, as personnel are identified for tracking roles and more testing center are opened, officials said the yardsticks will be met.

But some county leaders expressed frustration with the state's timeline, saying they need more testing capacity from the state to meet the goals.

"We are actively planning, but we need to know what we must do and what the state will be providing," Steuben County manager Jack Wheeler said. "Where are the additional contact tracers coming from? We have some, and we're in discussions with nursing students and have a medical reserve team, but we just need more guidance as to what the state is offering."

As each phase of reopening takes hold across the state, life is guaranteed to look much different than before the pandemic, both Polancarz and Molinaro said.

"For some small business this feels like the Great Depression rather than the Great Recession," Molinaro said, referring to the 1929 economic collapse and the 2008 banking crisis. "These are livelihoods and dreams may not return."

On the national level:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed course on plans to wind down his COVID-19 task force, attempting to balance his enthusiasm for “reopening” the country with rising infection rates in parts of the nation.

The indecision on the fate of the expert panel was emblematic of an administration — and a country — struggling with competing priorities of averting more death and more economic suffering. Trump appears focused on persuading Americans to accept the price of some lives lost as restrictions are eased, concerned about skyrocketing unemployment and intent on encouraging an economic rebound ahead of the November election.

Democrats criticized Trump's reopening strategy Wednesday, saying more federal support for testing and contact tracing is needed. While the daily number of new deaths in the New York area has declined markedly in recent weeks, deaths have essentially plateaued in the rest of the U.S.

One day after the administration suggested that its work would be done around Memorial Day, Trump said the White House task force of public health professionals and senior government officials would continue after all, indefinitely, with its focus shifting toward rebooting the economy and the development of a vaccine.

"I thought we could wind it down sooner,” Trump said, adding, “I had no idea how popular the task force is.”

A White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal thinking, acknowledged that signaling on Tuesday that the task force was preparing to shut down had sent the wrong message and created a media maelstrom.

While the task force has already been meeting less frequently, its medical experts, particularly Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, have emerged as among the most trusted voices on the virus response. The Tuesday announcement of ending the task force sparked concerns that they would be sidelined as the outbreak continues amid fears of a fresh wave of illness in the fall.

Trump said Tuesday he would still seek their counsel, regardless of the fate of the task force.

“It is appreciated by the public,” he said of the task force.

Trump said membership in the group would change as the nature of the crisis evolves.

In the Wednesday tweets Trump said “the Task Force will continue on indefinitely.” He added that the White House "may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics.”

A day earlier, Trump made himself Exhibit A for reopening the country with a visit to an Arizona face mask factory, using the trip to demonstrate his determination to see an easing of stay-at-home orders even as the coronavirus remains a dire threat. Trump did not wear a mask despite guidelines saying they should be worn inside the factory at all times.

As Trump pressed the nation to reopen, Dr. Tom Frieden the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testified Wednesday on Capitol Hill that the "war against COVID will be long and difficult.”

“We’re just at the beginning of this pandemic and must focus on the future," he testified, predicting there will be 100,000 deaths by the end of the month. As bad as the crisis has been, he said, “it’s just the beginning.”

Even as Trump was declaring that much of the task force's work on securing additional protective equipment was over, he was confronted with a different reality.

Sophia Thomas, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, told Trump in an Oval Office meeting that she had been reusing the same N95 medical mask for weeks, and only brought a new one for her visit to the White House. Still, Trump dismissed reports of shortages as “fake news."

Later, during an event with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Trump pointed to the U.S. topping the world in COVID-19 testing, after months of supply shortages hampering the testing program. Des Moines has emerged as a new hotspot in recent days.

Reynolds told Trump that the virus “won’t go away for a while,” and that testing was essential to curtail its spread.

Trump has encouraged the nation to accept the human cost of returning to normalcy, saying repeatedly that Americans should view themselves as “warriors” combating the virus.

“I’m not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon," he said Tuesday.

In an interview Wednesday, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Trump's approach. “Death is not an economic motivator, stimulus," she said. "So why are we going down that path?”

“Everyone’s eager to get out,” she added. "To unlock the lockdown is to test, trace, treat as well as isolate social distancing.”