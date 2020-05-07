The Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf reported an increase in requests for assistance over the past weeks, many from people who have not previously requested food. Since church services are canceled and organizations are not meeting, the usual food donations are down and the shelves are getting bare.

Supervisor Bill Reilich and the Greece Town Board are hosting a drive-in drop-off food collection for the Food Shelf from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 7 at Greece Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd.

This is a no-contact event. Donors are asked to bring items in bags or boxes, and drop them off at the designated area in the Town Hall parking lot. Reilich and the Town Board will join with staff and Food Shelf volunteers in collecting the donations.

Everyone needs to wear a face mask or covering, and maintain at least a 6-foot distance. Financial donations are being accepted to purchase perishable goods. Envelopes and receipts will be provided.

Needed items include chunky soup, rice, cold cereal, canned tuna and chicken, canned vegetables and fruit, pasta sauce and dry pasta, peanut butter, canned stew, chili, instant mashed potatoes, and shelf-stable milk. Regular-sized cans and packages are most in-demand.

“Thank you all for stepping up and helping out during these uncertain times,” Reilich said. “There are many people in our community that are depending on a helping hand. Please help us spread the word. I am always humbled to represent a community that comes together in times of challenge. Help us help those in need. I know we will prevail, and once again stand strong and shoulder-to-shoulder as a community. Thank you all for your help.”

