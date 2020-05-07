Tops Markets promotes Lyons resident

Tops Friendly Markets recently promoted Scott Becker, of Lyons, to manager of the store in Waterloo. He most recently was assistant store manager for the Tops in Baldwinsville.

Becker started his career in the grocery industry in 2007 as a produce clerk for an independent retailer. There, he served as produce manager, grocery manager, assistant store manager and store manager.

Becker joined the Tops team in 2016 as an operations manager at the store in Hannibal.