Number of deaths reported in Ontario County due to COVID-19 remains at 9.

Ontario County reports 104 COVID-19 cases

As of May 6, Ontario County Public Health reported 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the county added two new cases, bringing the cumulative total of reported cases to 104. Of that total, 60 people had recovered, eight people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, and nine people had died. In addition, 53 people were quarantined, and 1,899 tests had come back negative.

For updates and map, visit https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health