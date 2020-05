Both of the people in the car were able to escape.

WALWORTH —Two people are hurt after a fiery crash in Wayne County overnight.

The crash happened on Burrow Road around midnight. Fire crews said the car went off the road and into some trees before bursting into flames.

First responders said both the driver and passenger were able to get out safely.

One person was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital but is expected to survive.

The other passenger was treated at the scene.