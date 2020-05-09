Tailoring masks for trying times, Victor Tailor adapts to a market created by the novel coronavirus pandemic

VICTOR — If you’re in need of a face mask for the pandemic, look no further than Victor Tailor.

The tailoring business, located at 62 W. Main St., is owned by Mert Ozturk, who’s kept it running since he first opened in October 2016. But with the novel coronavirus forcing many non-essential businesses to close their doors, Ozturk had good reason to worry.

“When the doors are closed, the money stops,” Ozturk said.

While he applied for an essential business designation, he was initially unsuccessful, which meant two weeks with no new business coming in. With schools closing for the rest of the academic year, that also meant Ozturk would be unable to provide clothing for prom season, a profitable time of year for him.

Once New York mandated the wearing of face masks in public spaces, Ozturk saw room for Victor Tailor. With the help of his father, his mother and his younger brother, the family began making face masks, using whatever materials were available.

According to Ozturk, when his family started creating masks, they “decided to go with anything, solid, printed” to get them made. Eventually, they settled into a routine, creating reusable cotton masks with unbleached muslin, capable of meeting Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Now, his family is making between 400 and 500 masks a day, and Victor Tailor has managed to close the gap in business from its initial shutdown. As of Friday, Ozturk had manufactured 3,500 to 4,000 masks.

The pivot from tailoring clothing to tailoring masks represented another change in Ozturk’s career, one which he described as “our standard.”

Having worked in the business since he was 16, Ozturk expressed a dedication to his craft, which includes “not cutting corners” — a trait he picked up while learning the trade from his father and working at several other tailoring businesses, including Hickey Freeman in Rochester. Yet he also understands the necessity of adapting to new obstacles, something he embraced.

“We do have the most efficient and effective mask, which is our standard,” he said. Ozturk added how the mask represented an “evolution” for him as a tailor, “which is my game, evolving the tailor business.”

So far, reactions to the mask have been largely positive. Selling masks to Ontario County car dealerships, trucking companies, doctor’s offices and other essential workers, Ozturk said the most surprising praise he received came from Rochester General Hospital.

While he admits it was “hard to take credit” because of what he described as the “humility of a tailor,” it was “very much needed” praise.

“It’s really nice to hear,” Ozturk said.

With the masks acting as a “kind of a golden key” for keeping the shop running, Ozturk has seen an incredible turnaround in business.

“It took care of my whole season,” he said, adding how the proceeds covered his expenses “far beyond prom season too.”

Ozturk also described how the current situation offered a nice opportunity not just for his business, but for giving back to the community as well.

“It’s been really nice so far,” he said. “A mutual kind of gift to the public and us.”