But no decision yet on whether to extend stay-at-home order

ALBANY - New York has extended some executive orders due to the coronavirus in recent days, but still hasn't decided on how long it would extend the stay-at-home order, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said Saturday afternoon.

Initially, two orders signed by Cuomo on Thursday and Friday seemed to indicate the governor had extended the order that limits New York's economy only to essential businesses from May 15 to June 6. And the governor's office initially confirmed the change to news outlets.

But Cuomo's office clarified later in the day that only certain orders pertaining to the coronavirus, such as eviction protections, have been extended into June.

The "New York State on Pause" order is still set to expire May 15.

"NY ON PAUSE was not extended to June 6," Cuomo's secretary Melissa DeRosa said in a statement.

"Yesterday's Executive Order extended the underlying legal authority for the Emergency Order, but did not change the text of any of the directives in NY ON PAUSE and so the expiration date of May 15 still stands until further notice," she continued.

"At that time, new guidance will be issued for regions based on the metrics outlined by Governor Cuomo earlier this week."

The closure of businesses, regardless of the time frame set statewide, will remain unless regions of the state can meet seven criteria related to the new coronavirus to reopen.

Cuomo detailed May 4 the specific steps that each of the state's 10 regions would need to take before it can reopen any nonessential businesses.

Cuomo has urged that any reopening needs to happen slowly and methodically, fearing any missteps could lead cases of the virus to soar.

New York, he said, has slowed the rate of infection through social distancing and through the "New York State on PAUSE" directive that shuttered all nonessential businesses on March 22.

"We are reducing the number of infections," Cuomo said Friday in Poughkeepsie.

Each area will need to meet seven benchmarks for the state to consider its reopening in four phases.

If those criteria are met, the state would issue an executive order allowing that region to start the reopening process, state officials said.



The criteria includes at least 14 days of decline in total net hospitalizations or under 15 new hospitalizations in a three-day average.



A region would also have to show a decline in hospital deaths and new hospitalizations and ensure it keeps 30% of its total hospital capacity available for a possible spike in cases.



It would also have to document it has at least 90 days of personal protective equipment stockpiled and have the capacity to conduct 30 diagnostic tests per month for every 1,000 residents — which so far has been the most difficult obstacle to overcome.

Some upstate regions will be able to open before downstate ones because they have had few cases and deaths.



The Rochester-Finger Lakes region, as well as central New York, the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier and the North Country were the closest to meeting all the criteria, meeting five of the seven benchmarks.



But the Buffalo area, the Capital Region, the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island were all meeting fewer of the goals.



The number of deaths in New York reached 21,271 on Saturday, up 226 from the day before and by far the most in the nation. About 90% of the deaths have been in New York City and its suburbs.



New York has tested more than 1.1 million residents and more than 333,000 tested positive.

Cuomo said Saturday that regions of New York and neighboring states will all have their own time frame for reopening.



Cuomo has organized seven Northeastern states on a regional reopening plan, but the states all have their own schedules.



New York's governor said he's in regular communication with the neighboring states, particularly New Jersey and Connecticut, and said he's comfortable with their plans. If any problems arise, they could all adjust, he said.



"It doesn’t necessarily mean we do the same thing, but we are coordinating what we’re doing, what they're doing, so we’re not counterproductive to anyone else," Cuomo said Saturday.