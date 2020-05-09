The Finger Lakes Barn Quilt Trail showcases local works of art

During the confinement imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, Marlese Hawkins of Bloomfield has kept busy painting — not the rooms in her house — but large quilt blocks to hang on the barns and buildings belonging to some of her relatives.

Along the highways and byways criss-crossing the agricultural landscape of Bristol, South Bristol, Naples, and Bloomfield, quilt blocks painted in brightly colored geometric designs are popping up. A drive in the country or a routine commute now offers a trail of these artistic blocks suspended on the sides of barns, homes, businesses, sheds, and even the Bristol Town Hall.

Traditional patchwork quilts are made by stitching small pieces of fabric to form individual squares which are then sewn together. A barn quilt block is a replica of an individual quilt square painted on a piece of aluminum composite signboard, or MDO (medium density overlay) exterior plywood, chosen to withstand winter climate extremes.

A Barn Quilt Trail develops when quilt blocks are mounted on numerous structures in a locale lending itself to a self-guided driving tour. The Barn Quilt Trail movement got its start in Ohio about 20 years ago after a woman brightened a plain tobacco barn with a quilt block for her mother. With the participation of her neighbors and friends, a trail was formed attracting tourists and boosting economic development in the area. Travelers now follow many such trails that exist across the country. The movement has been referred to as the largest grassroots public arts movement in the U.S.

“The Barn Quilt Trail movement brings attention to old barns through art,” said Leah Friends of South Bristol. “We are encouraging barn and property care and pride in our heritage.”

Friends, a self-described “barn hugger,” grew up on a dairy farm in northern Pennsylvania and regrets that “many barns have fallen or are dying a slow death as agricultural and building practices have changed.” More than 10 years ago she began making quilt blocks, first for her barn on County Road 34 and then for neighbors. These soon attracted admirers.

“After a presentation at the Bristol Hills Historical Society there was a lot of support from both the towns and the general population of Bristol and South Bristol,” said Friends, who has offered many workshops teaching others how to paint a barn quilt.

Barn quilt block sizes are generally 4 feet square or 8 feet square, the second size recommended for a large building like the Founder’s Barn on Route 64 south of Bristol Mountain. Owned by the town of South Bristol, the historically significant barn shares the entryway to the Founder’s Cemetery. Its weathered boards are enlivened by the colorful block of yellow, blue, gray and green in a modification of a traditional quilt pattern. Friends titled her quilt block, “The Bristol Valley Star.” The design’s prominent “X” serves as a marker of sorts to identify the nearby burial location of South Bristol’s founder, Gamaliel Wilder, as well as veterans of early 19th-century wars through the Civil War. Canandaigua Town Historian Ray Henry, who maintains records of barns in Ontario County, describes the Founder’s Barn stylistically as an “extended English barn.” He and Bristol/South Bristol Town Historian Beth Thomas date it to the second half of the 19th century.

Finger Lakes Barn Quilt Trail origins

Friends’ workshops have spurred the growth of a local trail. In November 2018 she met with quilt block enthusiasts — Liz Smith of Bristol and Deb Lindbloom of Naples — to discuss developing the Finger Lakes Barn Quilt Trail, or FLXBQT. Since then the three trail founders have launched an email and Facebook account, created a logo, developed a rack card, and compiled a Trail Directory now with over 40 barn quilt blocks registered. Along with an application-agreement form, a guide sheet on how to make a barn quilt block, and another guide on supplies and suppliers, the Trail Directory can be downloaded from the Facebook page. A website is also in the works with help from the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection.

Geographically, the FLXBQT encompasses the area bounded by I-90 on the north, Route 390 on the west, the Pennsylvania border on the south, and Route 14 on the east.

Smith is one of those who learned from Friends how to make a barn quilt block. Her “Stepping Stones” was fabricated in a smaller standard size — 2 feet square — and hangs on her County Road 32 home. When Smith and her husband were members of the town of Bristol’s Comprehensive Plan Committee, she realized how quilt blocks help to preserve and promote the agricultural heritage of the region, a goal of the FLXBQT. As president of the trustees of the Bristol Library, she has encouraged interest in the trail through a display of quilt block squares there. Smith hopes a block based on the library’s new logo will grace the building in the future.

When Lindbloom of Naples retired from working as operations manager of Bristol Mountain, she pursued quilting and then started making barn quilt blocks with her husband, Frank, in 2017.

“He does the sawing, drafting, taping, and mounting,” Lindbloom said. “I have the artistic pleasure of selecting patterns, choosing paint colors, and applying the paint.” Since 2017, the couple have made about 24 barn quilt blocks. Several are mounted at their two homes in the village of Naples while others were gifted to family members or donated to fundraisers. Generally, Lindbloom describes her designs as traditional.

“The first ones we made were taken from my mother's quilt book,” she said. “I have found other patterns on Pinterest. Designs are endless.”

Recently, the Lindblooms completed a 4-by-4 block commissioned by Sweet Blessings Boutique on Main Street in Naples.

Public, private and business quilt blocks

South Bristol resident Steve Hennessey, who had seen quilt blocks from the road, encountered the FLXBQT organizers at a booth during Bristol Fun Days. Now he has fabricated three of the over 40 registered barn quilts on the trail, including “Double Aster” hanging high on the Bristol Town Hall, facing the parking lot off County Road 32. “Coat of Arms” and “Navigational Star Compass” are two quilt blocks on Hennessey’s County Road 33 shed and barn.

Soon, Hawkins will see her largest block, 8 feet by 8 feet, hung on a private barn on County Road 39. She has completed four others — two for local businesses — after attending a joint program on historic barns by Henry and an overview of the American Barn Quilt Movement presented by Friends. Hawkins’ “White’s Whim,” named after a family cottage, hangs on White’s Farm Market on Route 64. Her “Peanut Line Branch” quilt block can be found at the Hawki Tool/ Holcomb Self-Service Car Wash, located at the former train depot on Maple Avenue in Bloomfield that once was used by the Peanut Line Railroad.

Other local businesses that have joined the FLXBQT include Arbor Hill Grapery & Winery, Monica’s Pies, Sweet Blessings Boutique, all in Naples; Billsboro Winery in Geneva; and Weaver View Farms in Penn Yan. To be on the trail, a structure must be on a public road, accessible year round, and be clearly visible from the roadway. Artists can be commissioned to have a barn quilt block made. Prices depend on size, number of colors, and complexity of design. To be placed on the FLXBQT map, there is also a moderate registration fee based on the size of the block.

“Primarily, our mission is to promote heritage tourism,” said Lindbloom, “but the project also connects people through a common artistic venture, while decorating homes, barns, and buildings with beautiful, colorful gems. Each unique barn quilt block has a way of uplifting spirits and making you smile.”