The Mother's Day forecast is more springlike, but still chillier than normal.

Saturday will be the coldest day of the weekend and will likely set some record cold temperatures.

The record low Saturday morning stands at 31 degrees, and the record cold high for the date sits at 45. Both of those records will likely fall.

Expect a changeable Saturday, with scattered lake snow showers passing overhead, perhaps some graupel mixed in, followed by a few breaks of sun, and the cycle will continue. It'll also be quite windy, with some gusts 30 to 40 mph, making those temperatures feel even colder.

In fact, the wind chill will drop into the teens at times early Saturday and hold in the 20s much of the day.

Mother's Day is looking a bit better, with some sun, especially in the morning. Temperatures will remain below average, but better than Saturday, with highs in the lower 50s.