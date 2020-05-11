The canal is supposed to open the season May 15, but no date on when it will reopen has been officially announced as of yet

Several state lawmakers are urging the Canal Corporation to get ready for the new season.

The canal will not open on May 15 as planned. So far, a date to reopen the canal has not been announced.

State Sen. Robert Ortt and Assemblyman Steve Hawley, along with 18 other state legislators, sent a letter demanding that a date be set.

They fear not doing so will hurt the local economy and businesses along the canal.

The Canal Corp has yet to respond.