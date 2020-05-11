A few weeks back I saw our president on TV say that we were at war with COVID19 and that he was a wartime president. Then he came out with certain guidelines to follow to combat this virus. So as a concerned American I follow these guidelines to make myself, my family, and all I come in contact with as safe as possible. I wear a mask in public. I stay home as much as possible. And I practice social distancing.

Since this proclamation from our president I have seen an increase in protests against these safety measures. These protests claim that these measures violate their constitutional rights. I see people without masks getting in the face of law enforcement. I see armed citizens threatening our government institutions. But what I really see is selfishness and childishness. Its all "me me me" when it is a time for "us us us."

If this is truly a war it is a time to sacrifice for the greater good, not to demand what I want as more important than what we need to do to defeat this. I look at these "patriots" as the kind of people that would not dim their lights during an air raid or would hoard supplies the government is trying to collect for the troops.

True patriotism at a time of national distress comes from sacrifice for the good of America. So if my life has to be turned upside down for a little while to keep my family safe and keep the death count in America as low as possible that should be the priority. As we reopen the economy we need to realize that the world may have to look different. We need to figure a way to keep our citizens safe and our businesses open, but denying or dismissing the pandemic is not the way to do it.

Wayne Crouse

Canandaigua