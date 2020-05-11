Expect a return of sun Tuesday and warmth by midweek

Lingeirng effects of a cold front will keep temperatures below average for Monday, as the day begins with a mix of rain and snow showers.

Temperatures to start the day will be in the upper 30s. By later in the afternoon cloud coverage will begin to decrease.

Tuesday starts off with some sun and just a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Wednesday, meanwhile, will be dry and sunny. Warmer temperatures return for Thursday as temperatures will be back into the 60s. The extended forecast shows temperatures remaining in the 60s.