Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex, 2700 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road, Rochester, will launch ROC Dine ‘n’ Dash, a drive-thru food truck series, from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 28.

The first event will feature up to five food trucks from Greater Rochester. ROC Dine ‘n’ Dash will connect local food trucks to the community while practicing social distancing and CDC guidelines.

“We are eager to be able to bring an event that not only fills the void for our delayed festival season, but helps out local food truck operators,” said Joseph Dolce, director of sponsorships and events. “Guests will now be able to come to our venue and order from their favorite food truck, all while staying safely in their vehicles.”

A list of participating food vendors and their menus will be available online. Email joe@billgraysiceplex.com or visit billgraysiceplex.com for information.