As the executive director of Ferris Hills at West Lake and Clark Meadows in Canandaigua, I would like to remind our community that while our campus may very well be a beautiful place to hike, jog or ride a bike, it is also a private, residential property.

Our residents are active seniors who enjoy walking our trails, especially as the weather continues to improve. As of late, however, many have expressed concern regarding the number of people they pass despite the “no trespassing” signs that have been in place for many years.

Joggers, dogs, bikes and strangers can be intimidating. Especially during this time of social distancing and visitor restrictions, the last thing we want is for our residents to feel uncomfortable in their own backyard.

Effective immediately and with the full support of Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, non-residents are not permitted to enter our property. This is our residents’ home and, again, our private property is essentially their yard.

Our residents do not walk through others’ yards. Please do not walk through theirs and instead, please enjoy one of the many beautiful public outdoor spaces in our region.

We appreciate everyone’s cooperation. Anyone with any questions or concerns can feel free to contact me at 585-393-0410.

Aimee Ward

Ferris Hill at West Lake/Clark Meadows