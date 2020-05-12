Ten area nonprofit organizations are receiving Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s community health awards to help provide people with better access to food, health care and assistance.

Each organization will receive up to $4,000 to fund programs that include improved infant care, increased access to food pantries, and health care services for low-income and uninsured people.

Excellus BCBS is donating almost $124,000 to 35 nonprofits across upstate New York with this round of its Community Health Award program.

“Especially during this pandemic, our health plan’s focus is on helping address the economic and social conditions influencing the health of our community,” said Christopher Booth, president and CEO.

Organizations are selected based on the proposed program’s scope of need, goals and the number of people expected to benefit from it.

Asbury First United Methodist Church will use its grant to support the UR Well Clinic, an outreach program within the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry that offers free acute health care to uninsured and underserved adults.

Cameron Community Ministries Inc. will host a family nurse practitioner to conduct wellness checkups and health education for adults at its Wellness Center.

Catholic Charities of Livingston County will fund its Help*Works program that provides emergency services to people living in poverty.

Dimitri House Inc. will continue its emergency food cupboard and drop-in lunch program to provide healthy food and beverages to community members who are experiencing the effects of poverty, including those who are homeless.

Hope Lutheran Church offers its Center for Hope Community Care Center, which houses a permanent food pantry, medical services, job coaching and financial mentorship.

Junior League of Rochester Inc. will use the grant for its Diaper Bank to provide diapers and diapering supplies to partnership organizations and social workers in Monroe and surrounding counties.

Legal Assistance of Western New York Inc. will add a WIC help specialist to link infants, children, and pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women with nutrition and education support in Seneca and Wayne counties.

St. Peter’s Kitchen Inc. asked for pantry assistance that will provide clients and their families increased access to nutritious foods.

Villa of Hope offers Hope Place, a peer support program for adults experiencing difficulties with resiliency, recovery and wellness. The program offers linkages and referrals to support services ranging from health care coordination to employment assistance, food pantry, clothing and personal needs, and transportation services.

Willow Domestic Violence Center of Greater Rochester will add to the Client Transportation Fund, providing transportation for victims of domestic violence residing in its emergency shelter with access to health care and other community services.