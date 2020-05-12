North Rose-Wolcott High School recently welcomed Scott Bradley as its new principal.

Bradley comes to the district from Byron-Bergen Junior/Senior High School, where he became assistant principal in 2016. He previously taught in the Wayne Central School District.

“I like that North Rose-Wolcott is a smaller school,” Bradley said. “Having attended a rural school when I was in high school and working at a small school in Byron-Bergen, I believe these schools have a lot to offer students and provide them opportunities to participate in a wide range of offerings and experiences. I enjoy being able to get to know the students and families well and build relationships that help us work together.”

Bradley received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Roberts Wesleyan College, Master of Science in business and marketing education at Nazareth College, and CAS in educational administration from the College at Brockport.