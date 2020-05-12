The state has 27 service plazas along its 570-mile Thruway system. They're about to get their first major overhaul in 30 years.

ALBANY — New York's Thruway rest areas are in line for a major makeover.

The state Thruway Authority's Board of Directors voted Tuesday to approve a $450 million, 33-year deal that will require a private consortium to revamp all 27 service plazas along the 570-mile superhighway system in the coming years.

The upfront costs will not fall on tollpayers.

Instead, the consortium — known as Empire State Thruway Partners — will spend $300 million to rebuild 23 rest stops and extensively renovate the remaining four, with construction set to begin next year.

It will also be required to pay the Thruway Authority at least $51 million in rent and invest another $103 million in improving the rest stops over the course of the three-decade-long contract.

In exchange, the consortium led by the John Laing Group, a private investment firm, will get to operate the restaurants, shops and facilities at the rest stops for 33 years.

That will likely attract a significant profit: The private firms will be allowed to keep what's left of the sales the rest areas produce each year after giving .84% of receipts to the Thruway Authority for rent.

Empire State Thruway Partners is projecting more than $10 billion in gross sales over the course of the contract, according to the authority.

“The upgrades planned with this redevelopment project include innovative, modern initiatives to improve the customer experience for the tens of thousands of travelers who use the service areas every day," Thruway Executive Director Matthew Driscoll said in a statement.

Construct is still not final

The Thruway Authority's board approved the deal during a meeting held by conference call Tuesday morning due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The contract is not yet final: It will still need approval from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Attorney General Letitia James' office before it is finalized.

And the private consortium still has the ability to break off the deal if it can't obtain financing because of turmoil in the financial markets — which is of particular concern given the uncertainty created by the coronavirus crisis.

The members of the consortium have not yet been revealed publicly aside from the John Laing Group, which was the listed contact on the group's bid. The Thruway Authority declined to name other members until the contract is finalized.

The John Laing Group is an investment firm that specializes in infrastructure. The firm took over operation of Connecticut's rest areas in 2016.

The firm did not return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

First major renovation since 1990s

Once finalized, the new deal would result in the first major renovation of the Thruway rest areas since the early 1990s.

The facilities were originally built in the 1950s.

According to the Thruway, Empire State Thruway Partners has committed to a number of improvements at the plazas, including ensuring that they meet top-of-the-line efficiency standards.

The consortium vowed to add exterior seating, call-ahead ordering and picnic, play and pet-walking areas.

Space will be designated for food trucks in the summer months, while 150 additional spaces will be added system-wide for truckers, according to the Thruway.

The consortium has not yet revealed publicly which restaurants or food operators it intends to work with.

Several artist renderings provided by the Thruway Authority didn't provide any clues, either: The generic restaurants included in the images are labeled "Burger Tenant" and "Fresh Tenant."

Construction to start next year

Twelve of the state's travel plazas are currently operated by HMS Host. That company's deal was recently extended for a year and is due to expire at the end of the year.

Four plazas are operated by Delaware North, whose management deal was recently extended through 2022. The remaining 11 are operated by McDonald's, whose deal also expires then.

Empire State Thruway Partners is scheduled to complete construction in two phases.

The first phase is slated to begin next year, when construction is scheduled to begin on 16 service plazas. Work will be staggered to ensure consecutive rest stops won't be closed down at the same time, according to the Thruway Authority.

Construction is scheduled to begin on the remaining 16 plazas in 2023.