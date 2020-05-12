The Wayne County Community Endowment recently established the Wayne Emergency Relief Fund to accept donations and support nonprofit organizations helping local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ripple effects of this crisis have taken a toll on nonprofit organizations that have been valiantly serving Wayne County and our many neighbors in need,” said C.J. Britt, who chairs the WCCE Advisory Committee. “It’s up to all of us to ensure that these essential services continue to be available.”

Since its founding in 1984 with a portion of the estate of Nettie Bullis, the endowment has awarded over 550 grants totaling more than $1.2 million to support nonprofits serving the county.

The endowment wants to help communities, organizations, businesses and nonprofit agencies get back up and running as soon as possible, and make sure resources are available for future needs that arise once the pandemic has abated.

Funding will be in three phases: emergency relief, which focuses on immediate and urgent needs of human service organizations; recovery relief, which supports nonprofits as they return to normal operations and typical staffing; and resiliency relief, which helps nonprofits that are crucial to communities’ ability to thrive.

The first major gift to the emergency relief fund is $4,041 from the C.H. Stuart Foundation. Hank Stuart, a member of the WCCE Advisory Committee, serves on the board of the Stuart Foundation.

Any individual, family, business or organization is invited to make a contribution to the emergency relief fund. Donations can be made online at racf.org/fund/wayne-emergency-relief-fund or by mail with checks payable to Wayne Emergency Relief Fund c/o Wayne County Community Endowment, 500 East Ave., Rochester, New York, 14607.

Email jhoose@racf.org for information about the fund and/or contributions, or sbukowiec@racf.org to learn more about applying to the relief fund.