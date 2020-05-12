In fact, temperatures next week may reach the 70-degree mark

After more record cold temperatures on Tuesday and a chilly day expected for Wednesday, temperatures will finally begin to warm up later this week, through the weekend and into next week.

With the warmer weather will come some rounds of rain after a sunny Wednesday. Showers are likely to develop Thursday and last into Friday.

Right now, Saturday is looking dry before more rain arrives Sunday.

Temperatures may actually rise above normal for a few days next week, with readings close to or above 70.